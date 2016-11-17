Confidence rebounds for wealthy investors after U.S. election -study

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 17 Two weeks before the U.S.
presidential election, half of wealthy investors were so fearful
of turmoil in the stock markets that they either pulled some of
their money out or moved it into more conservative investments,
according to a survey by UBS Wealth Management Americas.
Roughly a third of people increased cash holdings, and
missed out on one of Wall Street's most profitable rallies in
years. The Dow surged to record highs on Republican Donald
Trump's surprise victory, and the S&P 500 financial index
had its best week since October 2014.
When UBS surveyed the same 1,200 wealthy investors during
the week after the Nov. 8 election, optimism had surged with
more than half of investors saying they expect positive returns
from the S&P 500 over the next six months.
"The fear of the event was greater than the outcome of the
event from a financial markets standpoint," said Tom Naratil,
president of UBS Wealth Management Americas. "It was an
emotional decision."
The group surveyed was split between roughly one third Trump
supporters, one third Clinton supporters, and one third of
participants who declined to say who they voted for.
After the election, 9 out of 10 investors said that
Washington needed to change, and 2 out of 3 people said they
believed Trump would be a catalyst for change.
Wealthy investors preferred Trump to his Democratic rival
Hillary Clinton overall when it came to tackling their top three
concerns: the economy, healthcare and national security.
One third of all wealthy investors said they expect to pay
less for taxes.
Trump supporters were the most bullish about the economy
after the election, as 33 percent said they plan to increase
their investments in the stock market and 25 percent expect they
will increase personal spending.
More than half of Clinton supporters said the opposite, with
56 percent fearing an economic recession and 28 percent
reporting they are increasing their cash holdings.
Four in 10 investors said they plan to change their
portfolios based on their political preferences.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Grant McCool)