UBS says accepts resignation of new Barclays CEO Staley

ZURICH Oct 28 UBS said on Wednesday
it had accepted Jes Staley's resignation from his functions with
the Swiss bank after he was appointed the new chief executive of
Barclays Plc.
Staley was elected to UBS's board at its 2015 annual
shareholder meeting in May and was a member of the human
resources and compensation committee as well as the risk
committe, UBS said in a statement.
The bank will announce at a later stage whether it will
nominate additional candidates for election to its board at the
next annual investor meeting, Zurich-based UBS said.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)