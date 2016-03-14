UBS to open books on Additional Tier 1 US dollar bond

LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - UBS Group AG is planning to raise an Additional Tier 1 bond issue as early as today, according to a lead.

The Swiss lender's investment bank will lead manage the transaction, which will be denominated in US dollars.

Under the terms of the deal, bonds will be written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

The perpetual non-call five-year issue will be in Reg S format. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)