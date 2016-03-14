UBS launches US$1.5bn Additional Tier 1 bond

LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - UBS has launched a US$1.5bn perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.

Books are in excess of US$7.9bn.

The deal will price at 6.875%, tighter than the initial 7% to 7.125% marketing level.

Under the terms of the deal, the bonds will be written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

The Reg S issue will price later on Monday via the Swiss lender's investment banking unit. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)