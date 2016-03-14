UBS launches US$1.5bn Additional Tier 1 bond

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - UBS has launched a US$1.5bn perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
Books are in excess of US$7.9bn.
The deal will price at 6.875%, tighter than the initial 7% to 7.125% marketing level.
Under the terms of the deal, the bonds will be written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.
The Reg S issue will price later on Monday via the Swiss lender's investment banking unit. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.