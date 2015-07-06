UBS says expects to meet likely TLAC requirements early

| ZURICH, July 6
ZURICH, July 6 Swiss bank UBS expects
to meet anticipated requirements for total loss-absorbing bonds
known (TLAC) early.
"UBS currently has over 44 billion Swiss francs ($46.69
billion) in TLAC, supporting a TLAC to risk weighted assets
ratio of more than 20 percent," UBS said in a submission to the
U.S. Federal Reserve about how it would shut down its business
in the United States during a crisis.
"UBS expects to meet anticipated TLAC requirements ahead of
applicable deadlines," the Zurich-based bank wrote in the
document published on Monday.
($1 = 0.9424 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)