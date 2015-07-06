版本:
UBS says expects to meet likely TLAC requirements early

ZURICH, July 6

ZURICH, July 6 Swiss bank UBS expects to meet anticipated requirements for total loss-absorbing bonds known (TLAC) early.

"UBS currently has over 44 billion Swiss francs ($46.69 billion) in TLAC, supporting a TLAC to risk weighted assets ratio of more than 20 percent," UBS said in a submission to the U.S. Federal Reserve about how it would shut down its business in the United States during a crisis.

"UBS expects to meet anticipated TLAC requirements ahead of applicable deadlines," the Zurich-based bank wrote in the document published on Monday.

($1 = 0.9424 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)

