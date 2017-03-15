MOVES-Former Goldman banker joins UBS as head of China advisory sales

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
HONG KONG, March 15 UBS Group AG has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Yiwei Guan as head of the Swiss bank's equity advisory sales business in China, according to an internal UBS memo seen by Reuters.
Guan will be based in Shanghai and report to David Xu, head of equities for UBS in China, the memo said.
Previously, Guan worked as head of China domestic institutional equity sales at Gao Hua Securities, Goldman Sachs' securities joint venture in China, as well as in the equity sales team of Goldman Sachs in Tokyo, it said.
A spokesman for UBS confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
