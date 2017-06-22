Citi hires UBS banker as China head of corporate, investment banking - memo

HONG KONG, June 22 Citigroup Inc has
appointed UBS Group AG senior China banker Jiang
Guorong as its chairman and head of China corporate and
investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters on Thursday.
Guorong, who will start his new role at Citi in September,
most recently served as head of China investment banking and
vice-chairman of Asia investment banking at UBS, according to
the memo sent to staff at the U.S.-bank.
A spokesman for Citi in Hong Kong confirmed the content of
the memo. A UBS spokesman did not immediately respond to request
for comment.
