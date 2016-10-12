UBS chairman says bank will deliver on cost-cutting target

ZURICH Oct 12 UBS will deliver on its
end-2017 cost-cutting target amid a challenging sub-zero
interest rate environment, Chairman Axel Weber said on
Wednesday.
"We have announced a cost-cutting programme where we will
basically deliver 2.1 billion (Swiss francs) ($2.15 billion)
cost-cutting over the time," Weber said at a Bloomberg event in
Zurich. "Mid-year we were at 1.4 (billion). We will deliver that
programme."
Weber, the former head of Germany's Bundesbank, also said
global central banks should no longer turn to unconventional
monetary policies such as negative interest rates so long after
the 2007-09 financial crisis.
($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs)
