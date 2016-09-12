UBS CFO sees bank in strong dividend position in 3 years

ZURICH, Sept 12 UBS expects to resolve
major legal cases over the next three years and to have greater
clarity over regulatory requirements, putting it in a position
to pay healthy returns to shareholders, finance chief Kirt
Gardner said on Monday.
"Over the next three years, once we have all of that behind
us, it really puts us in a really, really strong position to
consistently return capital at attractive levels to our
shareholders," Gardner said in a conference presentation which
was streamed via webcast.
Gardner also said the Swiss bank remained committed to its
current dividend policy of paying out at least 50 percent of net
profit to shareholders if capital requirements are met.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Louise Heavens)