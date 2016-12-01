UBS sets up Frankfurt bank for European wealth management

ZURICH Dec 1 Swiss bank UBS said it
has set up a bank in Frankfurt to consolidate the majority of
its European wealth management operations, a move aimed at
conserving capital and streamlining its structure.
The world's biggest wealth manager had already stated an
attention to funnel the bulk of its European private banking
business into one bank, UBS Europe SE, but had not determined
where to house the headquarters.
With neutral Switzerland outside of the European Union,
Luxembourg was a contender, along with London until Britain's
vote to leave the EU, but Frankfurt had long been viewed as the
favourite.
The bank, in a statement on Thursday, said that by merging
its wealth management subsidiaries in Germany, Italy,
Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Spain into one legal entity,
"UBS has taken an important step to simplify its governance
structure and increase operational efficiency across its
European operations".
Its Luxembourg subsidiary had covered Austria, Denmark and
Sweden.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Susan Fenton)