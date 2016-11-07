Swiss tax authority will not appeal UBS file access in French tax probe

ZURICH Nov 7 The Swiss federal tax
administration (FTA) has decided not to appeal against a court
decision to let UBS inspect files and receive
information in a tax investigation by French tax authorities,
FTA said on Monday.
The Swiss federal administrative court (FAC) in October
decided to grant UBS "party status", allowing it to access the
files and be served with all final decisions by Switzerland's
tax administration following a request from French tax
authorities to transmit clients' tax data in May.
"The Federal Tax Administration recognises that UBS could be
especially impacted by the mutual assistance procedure due to
the ongoing proceedings," FTA said in a statement on Monday.
"It should therefore be granted party rights, and FTA will
not appeal the decision with the Swiss Federal Supreme Court."
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)