Italy's Moncler says 2016 ended well, 2017 off to a good start
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian luxury clothing company Moncler ended the year on a positive note and the company is off to a good start for 2017, its Chief Executive said on Sunday.
ZURICH, Sept 20 Swiss lender UBS has cut 56 back-office jobs in Luxembourg, part of efforts to cut costs as banks struggle to grow revenue.
In a statement on Monday, unions in Luxembourg said they had agreed on support for the bank employees affected by the cuts. UBS had originally planned to cut 60 jobs in Luxembourg but trimmed this number following trade union talks.
The jobs, which provide operational support to the bank's flagship wealth management business, will be moved to its office in Wroclaw, Poland.
A UBS spokesman declined to comment on Tuesday.
At a time of increased regulatory costs, negative interest rates and restrained client activity, all banks are under pressure to keep a lid on spending.
UBS, which has refocused its business more towards wealth management and away from investment banking since the financial crisis, said in July it had achieved two-thirds of its target to cut costs by 2.1 billion Swiss francs ($2.15 billion) by the end of 2017.
In May, UBS introduced a new organisational structure in wealth management in a move which aimed to cut costs by hundreds of millions of dollars.
($1 = 0.9762 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Louise Heavens)
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian luxury clothing company Moncler ended the year on a positive note and the company is off to a good start for 2017, its Chief Executive said on Sunday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Allianz is interested in takeovers, including in the United States, where the German insurer would look for big companies, chief executive Oliver Baete said in an interview to be published on Monday.
VIENNA, Jan 15 Negative interest rates remain fundamental to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy to head off any excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's vice president said in an interview with the Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.