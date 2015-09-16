UBS CEO expects clarity on Swiss capital requirements in coming months

ZURICH, Sept 16 Switzerland's UBS
expects there to be clarity on new capital requirements for
Swiss banks in the coming months, Chief Executive Sergio
Ermotti said on Wednesday.
"What we are keen to clarify is the Swiss regime," Ermotti
said in a presentation at a webcast conference. "This is likely
to happen in the next few months."
Switzerland is expected to hold off on outlining tougher
capital requirements, including as leverage ratio targets, for
its biggest banks until new international standards are outlined
later this year.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by
Michael Shields)