ON THE MOVE-UBS Wealth Americas promotes Locicero, Meraz

NEW YORK, March 23 Todd Locicero and Ron Meraz
have been promoted from complex directors to regional directors
at UBS Wealth Management Americas, according to an
internal memo distributed on Monday. Both had been based in
California.
Locicero, who joined the Swiss bank company's U.S.
broker-dealer in 2010 from Morgan Stanley to run its
private wealth business for wealthy individuals in Los Angeles,
is relocating to New York City to become Metro regional
director.
As director of a "complex" - a group of branches in a
concentrated geographic area - in Los Angeles, Locicero doubled
the size of the business, according to a staff memo signed by
eastern U.S. wealth management head Jason Chandler, western U.S.
head Bill Carroll and private wealth management head John
Mathews.
Locicero reported directly to Chandler when he first joined
UBS.
Meraz, complex director of Orange County since 2008, has
been named southwestern regional director. He joined UBS from
Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management, where he ran Merrill's
office of diversity and also worked as a broker and complex
director.
Both appointments are effective immediately, the memo said.
Locicero is replacing Ron Ferrelli, who is retiring from the
firm, a spokesman wrote in an email. Randy Grossblatt, who had
been southwest regional director, is stepping down to resume his
position as a broker, the spokesman said.
UBS Wealth Americas head Robert McCann was a longtime
Merrill executive when he jumped to UBS in the heart of the
financial crisis. Since his arrival in 2009, he has slashed the
brokerage force from more than 10,000 to about 7,000 advisers
and made the business profitable by focusing primarily on
serving wealthy clients.
