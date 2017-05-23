UBS says agrees to buy stake in Brazil's Consenso

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
ZURICH May 23 UBS has agreed to buy a large stake in Brazil's Consenso, its first purchase in Latin America in four years as the world's biggest wealth manager looks to grow its business in the region's largest economy.
Sao Paulo-based Consenso, a wealth management and multi-family office, manages around 20 billion reais ($6.13 billion) in assets. UBS, with more than $2 trillion in invested assets, will acquire a significant stake, it said without giving specifics.
($1 = 3.2637 reais) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.