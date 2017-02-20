Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units

ZURICH Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust
is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management
fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and
Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Northern Trust will become the fund administration services
provider for UBS funds with about 420 billion Swiss francs
($418.91 billion) in assets.
UBS clients will continue to work with their existing
relationship management teams, it said.
Northern Trust is expanding in Europe, while UBS said
shifting the administration of its funds to another company
would boost efficiency.
In 2015, UBS sold its Alternative Fund Services (AFS)
business in the Cayman Islands to Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group
.
Analysts from Zuercher Kantonalbank said fund administration
is a "commodity business" where size is the most important
factor.
"It makes no sense for UBS to tie up resources in this
business," analyst Javier Lodeiro wrote in a note to investors.
"Even so, Monday's transaction has neither the dimensions nor
the strategic significance to have an impact on UBS shares."
($1 = 1.0026 Swiss francs)
