UBS asset mgmt chairman to exit for Australian treasury

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
ZURICH Dec 8 UBS said its chairman of asset management John Fraser will leave the Swiss bank to become Secretary of the Australian Treasury effective Jan. 15.
The Australian executive had stepped down from the day-to-day running of UBS' asset management arm last year, but remained with the bank in a chairman's role.
"I'd like to congratulate John and wish him every success as he takes on this new challenge," UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a statement.
"I'd also like to thank him for the lasting contribution he has made to UBS as a leader, an executive board member and a colleague over the last two decades." (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.