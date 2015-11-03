UBS names new CFO in raft of top management changes

ZURICH Nov 3 Swiss bank UBS said on Tuesday its finance chief will shift roles among a raft of changes to its top management.
From Jan. 1, current Chief Financial Officer Tom Naratil will take on the due role of president of UBS's wealth management business in the Americas and president of UBS Americas. Kirt Gardner, currently CFO for wealth management, will take over as group CFO.
Earlier UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, posted a bigger-than-expected year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit.
For a full list of the changes see: (bit.ly/1Okf1rI) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anand Basu)
更多 瑞士市场报道
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai