FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UPDATE 1-Marriott to join NatWest Markets FIG DCM team
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
深度分析
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
中国财经
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月14日 / 上午9点30分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Marriott to join NatWest Markets FIG DCM team

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds context, detail)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - James Marriott, head of financial institutions group debt capital markets at UBS for Europe, Middle East and Africa, is joining NatWest Markets, according to multiple sources.

Marriott will join NatWest Markets in October in a similar role and report into Harsh Shah, head of financial institutions origination & solutions. The appointment was confirmed by a NatWest Markets spokesperson.

He will be responsible for the UK lender's financial institutions capital markets business in EMEA, including securitisations, covered bonds and bank capital.

It is the latest in a series of recent financial institutions hires by NatWest Markets. Chris Agathangelou was hired from Nomura in late 2016 to run EMEA financial institutions bond syndicate.

Marriott was promoted to his role at UBS in September 2015.

Marriott was not available for comment. UBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below