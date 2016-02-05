MOVES-UBS names August Hatecke head of wealth management South East Asia

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 UBS Group AG appointed August Hatecke as head of wealth management South East Asia, effective April 1.
He will report to Edmund Koh, head of wealth management Asia Pacific, the company said.
Hatecke, who has worked with UBS for over 16 years, joined the company's predecessor firm, O'Connor Associates, in 1992. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.