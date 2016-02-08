版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 9日 星期二 03:49 BJT

MOVES-UBS Wealth promotes three in investment products team

Feb 8 UBS Group AG's wealth management units said it had promoted three executives in its investment products and services team, based in London.

The company said Ben Geldenhuis will head mortgage solutions, Tim Kent-Robinson will lead IPS portfolio specialists and James Kimalat will be in charge of IPS portfolio specialists, global emerging markets. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

