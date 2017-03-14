版本:
MOVES-UBS hires head of Asia Pacific ECM syndicate from JPMorgan -IFR

HONG KONG, March 14 Andrea Casati will return to UBS Group AG in mid May as a managing director and head of Asia Pacific equity capital market syndicate, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

Casati previously worked at the Swiss bank from 2003 to 2008 in a number of equities roles in London.

He spent the past eight years at JPMorgan Chase, where he was most recently Hong Kong-based head of international equities capital markets Syndicate, managing teams in Asia and Europe.

A UBS spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Julie Zhu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
