版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 22:04 BJT

MOVES-UBS promotes Choo-Guan Yeoh to head of ASEAN equities

July 5 Swiss bank UBS named Choo-Guan Yeoh head of ASEAN equities.

Yeoh was previously the head of ASEAN client trading and execution and head of equities of Singapore/Malaysia.

She will report to Taichi Takahashi, head of equities, Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐