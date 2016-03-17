版本:
MOVES-UBS names new compliance head after Colin Bell joins HSBC -memo

ZURICH, March 17 Swiss bank UBS has appointed James Oates as its new head of compliance and operational risk control after Colin Bell left to join HSBC , an internal memo said on Thursday.

Oates was previously head of Group Internal Audit at UBS, according to the memo, the contents of which were confirmed by the bank. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

