ONTHEMOVE-UBS hires three Credit Suisse advisers

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Oct 8 UBS Group AG said it had hired three advisers from Credit Suisse's U.S. brokerage unit, where they managed nearly $1 billion in client assets.
UBS said Ross Kennedy, Richard Cantwell and Stephen Michael joined its Boston Private Wealth Management office.
Earlier on Thursday, Merrill Lynch said it had hired an eight-person advisory team in Chicago that had been managing about $3.5 billion of client assets at Credit Suisse's U.S. brokerage unit. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)