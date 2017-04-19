MOVES-UBS hires LatAm wealth management executive from Deutsche Bank

| ZURICH, April 19
ZURICH, April 19 UBS has hired Matthias
Musch from Deutsche Bank to be its new global market
head of central, Andean and southern (CAS) Latin America, a bank
spokesman said on Wednesday, confirming what a source familiar
with the matter had told Reuters.
Musch, head of LatAm booking centres for Switzerland and
Germany at Deutsche Bank in Geneva, will join UBS on July 1 and
will be based in Zurich.
He will report to UBS's LatAm wealth management head
Alejandro Velez, who was appointed to this role in March.
Musch's hire comes as UBS looks to grow its LatAm business
after rival Credit Suisse poached at least a dozen of
its private bankers in Mexico and it faced client withdrawals
due to tax amnesty programmes.
UBS declined to say whether anyone had left the bank as a
result of Musch's arrival.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bank in Zurich declined to comment.
Musch did not immediately respond to a LinkedIn message
requesting comment.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)