版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 23:13 BJT

MOVES-UBS senior client relationship manager resigns

NEW YORK, April 1 Bjorn Forfang, who helped manage UBS Group's relationships with major investor clients, has resigned from the bank, according to people familiar with the situation.

Forfang, based in New York, joined UBS in 2002. He was a senior relationship manager, working with hedge fund and asset management firms such as BlackRock, Moore Capital Management and Millennium Management, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not permitted to speak with the media. Kevin Arnold is head of the unit.

Forfang's new financial industry employer, which he joins in June, could not be determined. He is now on so-called "gardening leave," a mandatory period of leave in-between jobs.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐