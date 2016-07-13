版本:
MOVES-UBS names Standard Chartered's Dargan new technology chief

ZURICH, July 13 Swiss bank UBS has appointed Michael Dargan as its new chief information officer, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

Dargan, previously chief information officer for corporate and institutional banking at Standard Chartered, will be in charge of UBS group technology from mid-September.

A spokeswoman confirmed the accuracy of the memo.

Dargan will join Chief Operating Officer Axel Lehmann's executive committee.

Lehmann has led group technology on an interim basis since announcing a raft of management changes at the end of March, including former CIO Oliver Bussman's departure. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Adrian Croft)

