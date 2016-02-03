版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四 02:34 BJT

MOVES-UBS Wealth names alternative investments distribution specialist

Feb 3 UBS Wealth Management, a unit of UBS Group AG, said on Wednesday it appointed Jonathan Nash as alternative investments distribution specialist for UK and Jersey.

Nash will be a part of UBS's investment products & services team, and work with client advisers. He will report to Paddy Lewis, head of investment products and services for UK and Jersey.

Nash joins UBS from Renaissance Asset Management, where he was sales director for the UK and Nordics. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐