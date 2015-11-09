版本:
MOVES-UBS Wealth Management appoints new vice chairman of emerging markets team

Nov 9 The wealth management arm of UBS Group AG appointed Lucas Wilson vice chairman of its global emerging markets team.

Wilson, to be based in London, will be responsible for developing client relationships within the global emerging markets team, which caters to international clients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific.

Wilson has worked as an investment banker for 35 years and has held top positions within UBS's wealth management division. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)

