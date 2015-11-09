MOVES-UBS Wealth Management appoints new vice chairman of emerging markets team

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 9 The wealth management arm of UBS Group AG appointed Lucas Wilson vice chairman of its global emerging markets team.
Wilson, to be based in London, will be responsible for developing client relationships within the global emerging markets team, which caters to international clients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific.
Wilson has worked as an investment banker for 35 years and has held top positions within UBS's wealth management division. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.