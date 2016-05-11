UBS taps Blessing to replace Gaehwiler at helm of Swiss business

ZURICH May 11 Switzerland biggest bank, UBS
, has appointed ex-Commerzbank Chief Executive
Martin Blessing to run its Swiss business, it said on Wednesday.
The 52-year-old German who left Commerzbank in April will
replace Lukas Gaehwiler, who will take on the new role of
chairman of the region Switzerland. The changes are effective
Sept. 1.
"With Martin Blessing we gain a professional with a proven
track record and significant experience in all areas of the
business for UBS," UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a
statement. "I am certain he will further advance our business in
Switzerland and beyond."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)