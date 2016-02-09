UBS freezes salaries in investment bank -sources

NEW YORK/LONDON Feb 9 Swiss bank UBS
is imposing a pay freeze across its investment banking arm as
banks across Europe take an increasingly hard line on costs to
improve profitability, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
UBS has reshaped its strategy in the wake of the global
financial crisis, slimming down its investment bank and focusing
more on its wealth management business, which now accounts for
more than half of its operating profit.
Market volatility, however, has shown that few banks are
immune when tumultuous times prompt rich clients to retreat to
the sidelines.
The pay freeze at UBS applies to all investment banking
staff, including those who have been promoted recently, and will
be reviewed in the second quarter, depending on the market
environment and pay across the industry, the sources told
Reuters speaking on condition of anonymity.
The bank is freezing base salaries, but performance-related
bonuses remain unaffected and still have the potential to
provide a dramatic increase in bankers' pay.
A spokesman for UBS in London declined to comment.
UBS is far from alone as investment banks in Europe retrench
and cut costs in the face of competition from U.S. rivals and a
protracted market rout that has seen European lenders lose
nearly a quarter of their value this year, wiping out over $240
billion in market capitalisation.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, recently imposed a
global hiring and pay freeze, while British rival Barclays
has also frozen pay.
A surprise outflow of funds and weakening margins at UBS's
wealth management business overshadowed the Swiss bank's best
annual results since 2010 on Feb. 2 and a higher than expected
dividend payout.
(Editing by David Goodman)