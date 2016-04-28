UBS to revamp wealth management business - FT

April 28 Swiss bank UBS is planning to
merge large parts of the back and middle-office functions at its
wealth management business, resulting in workforce reduction,
the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the
plans.
The move, which is expected to save UBS several hundred
million francs, is expected to be announced next Tuesday, the FT
reported. (on.ft.com/1SC52eY)
The initial stage of the restructuring, which includes the
wealth management unit moving to common information technology
systems and shared support facilities, are expected to eliminate
several hundred jobs, according to the report.
UBS declined to comment.
People familiar with the matter insisted that the move was
not a response to the weakness in the division's performance,
the report added.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin
in Zurich; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)