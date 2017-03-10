版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 14:10 BJT

UBS revises 2016 profit down, cuts CEO pay and bonuses

ZURICH, March 10 UBS lowered its 2016 profit by 102 million Swiss francs ($100.8 million) to reflect a settlement with the National Credit Union Association over mis-selling residential mortgage-backed securities, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

In its annual report, UBS also disclosed Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti got 13.7 million francs in total compensation for 2016, down from 14.3 million a year earlier.

Overall, the Swiss bank's bonus pool shrank to 2.9 billion francs from 3.5 billion in 2015.

($1 = 1.0120 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐