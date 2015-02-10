版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 16:27 BJT

UBS says committed to cutting another 1 bln Sfr in costs by year-end

ZURICH Feb 10 UBS Chief Executive says fully committed to 1 bln Swiss francs of further savings, expected to deliver by the end of 2015 (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐