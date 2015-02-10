UBS says trebles dividend for 2014 after rise in quarterly profit

ZURICH Feb 10 UBS in 2014 posted its biggest payout to shareholders since the financial crisis, after the Swiss bank hit capital targets and changed its legal structure which helped it to hike its dividend.

Switzerland's biggest bank said on Tuesday net profit for the fourth quarter of 2014 was 963 million Swiss francs ($1.04 billion), exceeding the 937 million francs analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

Zurich-based UBS said the earnings will allow it to pay shareholders 0.75 francs per share for the year in two separate payouts, three times more than the 2013 payout of 0.25 francs a share.

The bank had pledged to pay out more than half its profits once it reached capital levels that were achieved in 2014. The bank also completed a change in legal structure last year which allowed it to return excess capital to investors. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart; Editing by Sunil Nair)