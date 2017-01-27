UPDATE 3-UBS hopes Trump policies will boost wealth management

* Q4 net profit 738 mln Sfr vs 339 mln estimate in poll
* UBS says to propose 2016 dividend of 0.60 Sfr per share
* CET1 ratio 13.8 pct in Q4 vs 14 pct in Q3
* Net outflows at both wealth management units
* Shares down more than 3 pct by 1225 GMT
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Jan 27 UBS hopes optimism
surrounding new U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed policies
will boost its core wealth management business, the Swiss bank
said on Friday, after reporting a sharp fall in profits.
With earnings from the wealth management division under
pressure, the world's biggest private bank looked forward to
growing confidence among U.S. clients who are now planning
riskier investments.
"The bad news is that those are plans," Chief Executive
Sergio Ermotti told a news conference on Friday. "Before they
translate those plans into action they want to see the outcome
of the first 100 days of the new administration."
Follow-through action would be a boon for income earned from
fees and transactions at UBS's North American wealth management
business, and could also benefit its investment bank.
But the optimism has not reached Europe or Asia, where
clients are still averse to taking on too much risk, Ermotti
cautioned.
Transaction-based income at UBS Wealth Management, which
does not include North America, fell to the lowest level on
record in the fourth quarter.
The unit's overall operating income also fell for the
seventh straight quarter.
"If clients do not want to trade there's only so much you
can do," said Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti, who rates UBS's
stock a "buy".
UBS Wealth Management suffered net outflows of client assets
totalling 4.1 billion Swiss francs ($4.1 billion), which UBS put
down to tax amnesty programmes in emerging markets and Asia
Pacific.
Wealth Management Americas saw $1.3 billion in outflows but
still posted a record adjusted pre-tax profit.
Ermotti said the bank could have taken in more money with a
less selective approach. "Literally, we could get billions of
net new money coming into the bank if we would relax the
standards," he said.
EARNINGS BEAT
Overall fourth-quarter group net profit came in at 738
million francs, well ahead of the median estimate of 339 million
in a Reuters poll of 15 analysts.
Results were boosted in part by a better than expected
performance in the investment bank's equities business.
UBS saw its 2016 net profit fall to 3.3 billion francs from
6.2 billion in 2015. Earnings in 2015 had been boosted by a
substantial tax benefit but 2016 pre-tax operating profit was
still down 24 percent.
UBS proposed an unchanged ordinary dividend of 0.60 francs,
in line with market expectations.
"We see these results as mixed but remain 'underperform' as
wealth management margins remain under pressure and (we) expect
dividends to remain flat for the foreseeable future," analysts
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a note.
The bank's share prices were down more than 3 percent at
16.48 francs by 1304 GMT, when the Stoxx 600 Europe banking
sector index was down 0.8 percent.
UBS netted 100 million francs in fourth-quarter savings,
bringing net cost cuts since 2013 to 1.6 billion francs. It is
aiming for total cuts of 2.1 billion francs by the end of 2017.
($1 = 0.9997 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Jason Neely, Greg
Mahlich)