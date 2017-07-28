FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UBS Q2 profit beats forecasts, keeps cautious outlook
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月28日 / 凌晨4点12分 / 1 天前

UBS Q2 profit beats forecasts, keeps cautious outlook

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Friday reported 1.174 billion Swiss francs ($1.21 billion) in second-quarter net profit, up 14 percent on a year earlier.

The median net profit forecast in a Reuters poll of six analysts was for net profit of 879 million francs.

In the three months to end-June UBS attracted net new money, a closely watched indicator of future earnings in private banking, of 13.7 billion francs at its wealth management division and posted net outflows of $6.4 billion at its U.S. brokerage unit. ($1 = 0.9690 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below