UPDATE 2-UBS profit tops forecast, but wealth management sees outflow

* 2015 dividend of 0.85 Sfr/share including special payout

* 2015 profit up 79 pct to 6.20 billion Swiss francs

* Q4 flattered by one-offs, outflow from wealth management (Adds details, market reaction)

ZURICH, Feb 2 UBS reported a surprise outflow of funds from its flagship wealth management business on Tuesday, threatening to overshadow its best annual results since 2010 and a higher than expected dividend payout.

The Swiss bank's shares were indicated down 2 percent in pre-market trade after it reported a fourth-quarter net new money outflow of 3.4 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) at its wealth management arm, as an exodus from emerging markets and Europe offset inflows from Asia and Switzerland.

Gross margins at the business slipped to 96 basis points from 99 in the third quarter.

Fourth-quarter net profit of 949 million francs easily beat expectations, but was flattered by one-off factors.

UBS also proposed raising its 2015 dividend to 0.85 Swiss franc per share, including a special payout of 0.25 francs, just ahead of analysts' expectations.

Net profit at Switzerland's biggest bank advanced to 6.20 billion Swiss francs in 2015, beating the 5.75 billion francs analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

UBS's strong earnings bucked the trend at most of its European peers, many of which are trailing the Swiss bank when it comes to overhauling their investment banks. Rival Credit Suisse, in the midst of this process, reports results on Thursday.

UBS said it saw very low levels of client activity and pronounced risk aversion in the fourth quarter, when it booked a net tax benefit of 715 million francs thanks to revaluing deferred tax assets. It had quarterly provisions of 365 million francs for litigation and regulatory matters.

"Negative market performance and substantial market volatility since the start of 2016, low interest rates and the relative strength of the Swiss franc, particularly against the euro, continue to present headwinds," it said in its outlook.

Regulatory costs would remain a burden, it said, adding: "We will continue to execute the measures we announced to mitigate these effects as we work towards our financial targets."

UBS stock trades at around 11 times 12-month forward earnings per share, a slight premium to rival Credit Suisse but a discount to Julius Baer, according to StarMine, which weights analyst estimates by their previous forecasting accuracy.

($1 = 1.0194 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)