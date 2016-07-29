UBS posts 1.03 bln Sfr net profit for Q2, ahead of poll estimate

ZURICH, July 29 Switzerland's biggest bank UBS
on Friday posted a 14.5 percent year-on-year drop in
second-quarter net profit on the back of lower earnings at its
wealth management and investment banking businesses.
The world's largest wealth manager said net profit for the
three months to the end of June was 1.034 billion Swiss francs
($1.1 billion), down from 1.2 billion francs a year ago. This
was still ahead of the average estimate of 680 million francs in
a Reuters poll of five analysts.
"Sustained market volatility, underlying macroeconomic
uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions, exacerbated by
the impact of the UK referendum vote to end EU membership,
continued to contribute to client risk aversion and generally
low transaction volumes," the bank said in a statement. "These
conditions are unlikely to change in the foreseeable future."
($1 = 0.9781 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)