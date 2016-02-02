UBS posts best profit since 2010, ups dividend

ZURICH Feb 2 UBS proposed raising its 2015 dividend to 0.85 Swiss franc per share including a special payout of 0.25 francs, just ahead of analyst expectations, after posting a 79 percent rise in full-year net profit, its best result since 2010.

Switzerland's biggest bank on Tuesday posted net profit of 6.20 billion Swiss francs ($6.09 billion), compared to the 5.75 billion francs analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll. Fourth-quarter net profit of 949 million easily beat expectations.

UBS reported fourth-quarter net new money outflows of 3.4 billion francs at its wealth management business as an exodus from emerging markets and Europe more than offset inflows from Asia and Switzerland. Net new money at its wealth management Americas business was $16.8 billion. ($1 = 1.0188 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Angelika Gruber)