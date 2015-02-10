UBS says U.S. authorities investigate sale of banned investments

ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss bank UBS said on Tuesday U.S. authorities had begun an investigation into the selling of certain securities that potentially violate tax law in the United States.
"In January 2015, we received inquiries from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York and from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are investigating potential sales to U.S. persons of bearer bonds and other unregistered securities," the Zurich-based bank said in its fourth-quarter report.
"We are cooperating with the authorities in these investigations," the bank added. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
