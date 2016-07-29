UBS scraps short-term return guidance due to market uncertainty

ZURICH, July 29 Switzerland's biggest bank UBS
on Friday scrapped short-term guidance on its
profitability target amid market uncertainty.
"At least until we see sustainable stabilisation across the
macroeconomic and geopolitical arenas, we believe it no longer
makes sense to provide short-term return guidance," Chief
Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a call with analysts for the
bank's second-quarter results.
"However, we still believe we can achieve our targets in a
more normalized environment."
In its results presentation, UBS kept its target for
adjusted return on tangible equity of more than 15 percent but
no longer gives a timeline for the goal. It had previously
guided for 2018. The bank also no longer gives expectations for
adjusted RoTE for 2016 and 2017.
