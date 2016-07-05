UBS says ordered to provide Swiss tax agency with French tax information

ZURICH, July 5 UBS has received an
order from the Swiss Federal Tax Administration to provide
information based on a French request for administrative
assistance in tax matters, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.
"The request concerns a number of UBS account numbers
pertaining to current and former French domiciled clients and is
based on data from 2006 and 2008," UBS, Switzerland's biggest
bank, said in a statement.
UBS said it planned to take legal steps to have the
"admissibility of the administrative assistance request
evaluated by the Swiss Federal Administrative Court" in order to
ensure legal clarity.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)