UPDATE 1-UBS ordered to provide France with tax information

By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, July 5 UBS has been ordered by
Switzerland's tax agency to provide France with tax information,
the Swiss bank said on Tuesday, adding that it expected other
countries to file similar requests.
Since the financial crisis, cash-strapped governments around
the world have clamped down on tax evasion, with authorities
probing Swiss banks in Germany, France and the United States.
"The request concerns a number of UBS account numbers
pertaining to current and former French domiciled clients and is
based on data from 2006 and 2008," UBS, Switzerland's biggest
bank, said in a statement.
The French request was made based on a double taxation
agreement with Switzerland.
UBS said it had expressed concerns to Switzerland's Federal
Tax Administration (FTA) that the legal basis for the request
was "ambiguous at best," and that the data and the justification
received as part of the request "lack the required specificity".
The bank added that it plans to ask the Swiss Federal
Administrative Court to look at the request.
Switzerland was barred from helping the Netherlands in a tax
case that centres on a Dutch client of UBS after a Swiss court
ruled that requested details were too broad to be covered by the
information-sharing agreement between the countries.
The French request is based on data received from German
authorities, who have gathered information from various tax
investigations and, according to UBS, has apparently shared this
with other European countries.
As a result, UBS said it expects other countries to file
similar requests.
Switzerland's tradition of bank secrecy has helped make it
the world's biggest offshore financial centre, with more than $2
trillion in foreign wealth kept with the country's banks.
In 2014, French authorities had placed UBS under formal
examination over whether it helped clients avoid tax and
investigating judges ordered the bank to provide bail of 1.1
billion euros ($1.22 billion).
UBS was forced in 2009 to pay a fine of $780 million and
deliver the names of more than 4,000 clients to avoid
indictment, giving the U.S. authorities information that allowed
them to pursue other Swiss banks.
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
