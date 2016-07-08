UBS France says former employee admits guilt in tax fraud probe

PARIS, July 8 Swiss bank UBS said on
Friday that a former employee at the bank's French arm has
pleaded guilty in an investigation into tax fraud and wrongfully
soliciting for clients, but rejected allegations that the bank
itself was complicit.
Last month, a financial prosecutor said UBS AG, UBS France
and half a dozen former executives should face trial over
allegations that they had helped clients to hide their money in
Switzerland and for illegally soliciting for clients in France.
"A former employee, who left the bank in 2009, decided to
plead guilty," UBS said in a statement in French. "Neither the
prosecutor's recommendation nor the decision of the former
employee changes the bank's position in any way."
A source close to the investigation said the prosecutor had
sought a plea-bargaining deal with the former employee.
A second source said a judge has determined that the maximum
fine the bank could face is 4.88 billion euros if the case goes
to trial and the bank is found guilty.
French magistrates have a month from June 27 to decide
whether or not the case should go to trial.
