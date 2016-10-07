UBS says Spain filed request for Swiss assistance in tax matters

ZURICH Oct 7 Authorities in Spain have asked
for support from Switzerland's tax agency on tax matters, Swiss
bank UBS said.
"Spanish tax authorities have filed a request for
international administrative assistance in tax matters with the
Swiss Federal Tax Administration," UBS said in a brief statement
on its website for the bank's Spanish business.
UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, said in July it had been
ordered by Switzerland's tax agency to provide France with tax
information, adding that it expected other countries to file
similar requests.
News of the request was reported earlier on Friday by Swiss
finance website InsideParadeplatz.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)