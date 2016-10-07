UPDATE 1-Spain asks for Swiss assistance in tax matters - UBS

(Adds further comment from UBS, detail)
ZURICH Oct 7 Spain has asked Switzerland for
help on tax matters, UBS said on Friday, making it the
latest European country to look into foreign account holders at
Swiss banks.
For years, strict Swiss bank secrecy laws helped the world's
super-rich keep their money hidden from the taxman. Since the
financial crisis, however, cash-strapped governments around the
world have clamped down on tax evasion.
The Spanish request for support from Switzerland's tax
agency follows similar requests from France and the Netherlands
earlier this year.
"Spanish tax authorities have filed a request for
international administrative assistance in tax matters with the
Swiss Federal Tax Administration," UBS said in a brief statement
on its website for the bank's Spanish business.
Switzerland's Federal Tax Administration and Spain's tax
authorities declined to comment.
Asked for further comment, UBS said it had largely completed
a compliance programme with clients based in Europe.
UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, said in July that
Switzerland's tax agency had ordered the bank to provide France
with tax information, adding that it expected other countries to
file similar requests.
News of the Spanish request was reported earlier by Swiss
finance website InsideParadeplatz.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; additional reporting by Angus
Berwick in Madrid; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and David
Clarke)