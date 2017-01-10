版本:
MOVES-UBS hires ex-Deutsche Asia wealth head to oversee super rich business

SINGAPORE Jan 10 UBS Group AG on Tuesday announced the hiring of former Deutsche Bank AG Asia Pacific wealth management head Ravi Raju as co-head of its global ultra-high net worth business in Asia Pacific.

Raju joined Deutsche Bank in 2007 and played a key role in building its wealth management business in Asia, overseeing more than 700 employees in 15 locations. He left the bank in October last year.

At UBS, Raju will work with Amy Lo, head of wealth management in Greater China and co-head of global ultra-high net worth business in Asia Pacific, the Swiss bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Sumeet Chatterjee)
