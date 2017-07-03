FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UBS rejigs structure for European, emerging market wealth management
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
中国财经
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
时事要闻
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
国际财经
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月3日 / 下午2点18分 / 1 天前

UBS rejigs structure for European, emerging market wealth management

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS is further reorganizing its wealth management businesses in European and emerging markets to simplify its structure, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

As part of the restructure, UBS Europe SE, its Frankfurt-based bank, will now house all its European onshore wealth management businesses.

UBS set up Europe SE in December to consolidate most of its European wealth management operations but some countries such as France were not included.

A UBS spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was sent to staff by Paul Raphael, UBS's wealth management head for Europe and emerging markets. UBS's emerging markets business does not include Asia Pacific.

The restructure was reported earlier by Bloomberg.

UBS, which is the world's biggest private bank by assets, will also consolidate its cross-border business in Europe and emerging markets into three booking hubs in Switzerland, Europe SE and Britain.

Raphael also outlined a raft of management changes, including a replacement for its UK wealth management head, Jamie Broderick.

"As Jamie has informed us of his wish to retire at the end of the year, I take this opportunity to announce that Eva Lindholm will succeed Jamie as Head of WM UK as of October 1," the memo said.

($1 = 0.9624 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below